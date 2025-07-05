Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu returns on August 10, eyes bigger turnout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 2025 edition of Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu is set for August 10 and is expected to draw a larger number of participants, possibly surpassing last year’s turnout.

The official launch of the event was marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Ironman Philippines General Manager Princess Galura, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls First Vice President and Head Graham Coates, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan, and Congressman Junard “Ahong” Chan on Friday, July 4.

The signing formalized the partnership between Ironman Philippines, the Lapu-Lapu City government, and Megaworld, which owns Mactan Newtown—the event’s official race venue.

READ: Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu returns to August, registration opens tomorrow

Organizers are projecting up to 2,000 triathletes from over 40 countries, exceeding last year’s 1,385 participants.

One key reason for the anticipated increase in participants is the race’s return to its traditional August schedule.

Last year’s event was held in April during the peak of the El Niño phenomenon, subjecting athletes to scorching temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius. The shift to April was previously made to align with Lapu-Lapu City’s annual fiesta celebration.

This year marks a return to form, as the August slot has been the race’s regular schedule since Cebu first hosted Ironman 70.3 in 2012.

As in previous editions, the race will feature a 1.9-kilometer swim, a 90-kilometer bike ride—likely to include the scenic Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX)—and a 21-kilometer run that will span key areas of Cebu City, Cordova, and Lapu-Lapu City. /csl

