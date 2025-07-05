CHED OKs 2025 tuition fee hike for 14 colleges in C. Visayas

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Fourteen colleges and universities in Central Visayas are set to implement a tuition fee hike for the school year 2025–2026.

This comes after the Commission on Higher Education (CHED)-7 approved their applications for the tuition increase.

Maria Antonette Reyes, education program specialist of CHED-7, said that 20 private higher education institutions (HEIs) applied for increases in tuition and other school fees across all levels.

In Cebu City, out of the nine private HEIs that applied for a tuition fee increase, six have already been approved.

Meanwhile, five HEIs applied from Cebu Province, with four already approved, and six from Bohol, with four also approved.

Reyes said the applications of the remaining HEIs are still being processed, as some of them still lack required documents.

She added that all approved schools applied for a 4.4 percent increase from their current tuition fees, in line with the inflation rate in Central Visayas.

If an HEI applies for an increase beyond the region’s inflation rate, the application is forwarded to the CHED central office for processing.

Based on CHED guidelines, 70 to 75 percent of the approved increase must be allocated to the salaries of teaching and non-teaching personnel.

In addition, 20 percent must go toward facility improvements, while only 10 percent is allotted for the school’s return on investment. /csl

