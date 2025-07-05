P20.4M worth of shabu seized in Talisay City buy-bust

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Authorities confiscated P20.4 million worth of illegal drugs from a 36-year-old woman during a buy-bust operation along R. Rabaya St., Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City, on Saturday afternoon, July 5, 2025.

The suspect, identified only by the alias “Ann,” is a married businesswoman and a resident of the area. She was arrested during the operation.

The buy-bust was conducted by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-7, Regional Special Enforcement Team–Mandaue City, PDEA Cebu Provincial Office, Special Operations Unit-7, the PNP Drug Enforcement Unit, and the Naval Forces Central.

Authorities seized three kilograms of suspected shabu from the suspect, with an estimated street value of P20.4 million.

After receiving information about the suspect’s illegal activities, authorities placed her under a month-long monitoring and surveillance operation.

According to reports, the suspect allegedly distributes up to three kilograms of shabu every week.

Her area of operation includes Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, and neighboring provinces.

Authorities are still investigating the source of the suspect’s drug supply.

She will face charges for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. /csl

