19-year old detained after stabbing man with screwdriver

By: and Paul Lauro, Daryll Galindo - and CDN Digital Correspondent, CDN Digital Multimedia Reporter | July 05,2025 - 08:55 PM

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A 19-year old detained was detained by police following an alleged stabbing incident with a screwdriver in Barangay Lahug on early Saturday, July 5, 2025.

The police authorities identified the suspect as Yathchi Asher Gabisay, 19 years old, male, single, Filipino, and jobless. Gabisay is a resident of Sitio Anapog, Brgy. Lahug in Cebu City.

Reportedly, Gabisay allegedly stabbed the victim, identified as Marjune Bagay Tadle, a 20-year old resident of Our Lady of Fatima Chapel, Sudlon, Lahug, Cebu City, with a Philip screwdriver. The alleged screw driver stabbing happened at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the police report.

As a result of the alleged screw driver stabbing incident, Tadle suffered injuries on the upper right side of his back and was subsequently rushed to a public hospital for treatment.

According to the official report, police recovered a six-inch Philip screwdriver from Gabisay which he allegedly used to stab Tadle that resulted to injuries. Additionally, Gabisay was then brought to the Mabolo Police Station 4 for booking and proper disposition of the case.

Gabisay is expected to face charges for physical injury, but the specific charge will depend on the extent of the victim’s wounds as determined by medical evaluation. Under the Revised Penal Code, this may fall under:

Serious physical injuries if the injuries endanger life or require over 30 days of medical treatment.

Less serious physical injuries if the injuries result in incapacity for work or require medical attention for 10 to 30 days.

Slight physical injuries if they require less than 9 days of treatment or cause no incapacity.

If there is evidence that Gabisay intended to kill the victim, the case may be elevated to frustrated or attempted homicide. READ: Cebu City: Argument over pictures leads to stabbing, wounding of rider For now, police authorities are continuing their investigation while Tadle’s family consider pursuing legal action. /csl

