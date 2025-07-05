Cebu City: 58-year-old man arrested for harassing live-in partner

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A 58-year-old man was detained early Saturday, July 5, in Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City, for allegedly harassing his live-in partner despite having a protection order against him.

The suspect, identified as Diego Quirido Cenita, was taken into custody around 1 a.m. by barangay authorities after his live-in partner, 54-year-old Rosita Fernandez Bendanillo, reported that he came to their residence on F. Pacaña Street and harassed her.

According to the official police report, the incident occurred between 11:00 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. on Friday evening, July 4, 2025. The victim alleged that Cenita shouted outside their home and threw a cooking pot.

This happened despite Cenita having an active Barangay Protection Order (BPO) issued against him in connection with a prior case under Republic Act 9262, also known as the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004.

For context, a BPO is a legal remedy issued by a barangay captain or available barangay official to protect victims of domestic violence — especially women and their children — under the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004. The order prohibits the offender from harassing, threatening, or approaching the victim.

Following the report, barangay public safety officers from Brgy. Punta Princesa in Cebu City responded and arrested the suspect. Cenita was then brought to Labangon Police Station 10 for booking and proper disposition.

READ: Widower arrested for alleged harassment of college student

He may face imprisonment and/or fines depending on the severity of the violation and any further legal actions pursued under the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP