UN condemns Russia’s largest drone and missile attack on Ukraine
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned Saturday Russia’s biggest drone and missile attack yet in the three-year war in Ukraine.
“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the latest series of large-scale drone and missile attacks by the Russian Federation,” Guterres said in a statement, referring to the assault Friday and also calling for a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire.
Hours-long Russian bombardments sent Ukrainians scurrying for shelters across the country.
AFP journalists in Kyiv heard drones buzzing over the capital and explosions ringing out throughout the night as Ukrainian air defense systems fended off the attack.
“The Secretary-General is alarmed by this dangerous escalation and the growing number of civilian casualties. Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international law and must stop immediately,” said the statement issued by UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
