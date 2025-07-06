Over 3,000 wanted persons nabbed in CV from Jan. to June 2025

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – As part of the intensified campaign against criminality, law enforcers in Central Visayas arrested 3, 199 wanted persons during the first six months of 2025.

Among those arrested was a 31-year-old murder suspect from Barangay Ermita in Cebu City who is listed as the Top 2 Most Wanted Person in Cebu Province.

The suspect was nabbed based on a warrant issued by a local court last July 2 along A. Soriano Street, Barangay Centro in Mandaue City.

“These arrests reflect our commitment to justice and our relentless drive to protect the people of Central Visayas. This is a direct response to the directive of our Chief PNP, PGEN Nicolas D Torre III, to pursue and apprehend all fugitives from the law,” PBGEN Redrico Maranan, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, said.

Most Wanted Persons

In a report, PRO-7 said that law enforcers in Central Visayas arrested from January to June 2025 a total of 502 Most Wanted Persons and 2, 697 other individuals with pending warrants for various crimes.

Of the 502 Most Wanted Persons, 304 are listed in the regional and provincial levels while 54 belong to the city level. A total of 137 are listed in the municipal level while seven others are under the station level.

According to Maranan, their arrest is a “clear testament to the effectiveness of intensified manhunt operations being carried out throughout the region.”

“The arrests were the product of well-coordinated operations executed by PRO7’s provincial, city, and municipal police units, with the support of intelligence groups and partner agencies.”

Moreover, Maranan lauded the dedication and professionalism of the different operating teams which resulted to successful operations.

“These results underscore the importance of teamwork, intelligence-based operations, and the unwavering dedication of our personnel. I commend the men and women of PRO7 for their tireless efforts to make our communities safer,” he added.

