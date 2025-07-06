2 minors held for bullying classmate at Basilan High School

MANILA, Philippines — Two minors were apprehended for allegedly bullying a classmate at Basilan National High School in late June, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The suspects, now classified as children in conflict with the law (CICL), were turned over to a CICL center in accordance with the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006.

Citing a report from the Zamboanga police, the PNP said the victim’s father reported the bullying incident to the Isabela City Police Station in Basilan on June 26.

READ: Padilla says slight physical bullying ‘ok’

“The father revealed that the suspects allegedly forced his son to smoke, and when he refused, they punched, kicked, and hit his head against the wall several times,” the police force said in a statement on Saturday night.

“One of the suspects allegedly even pulled out a knife and threatened to stab the victim,” it added.

Severe injuries

The victim sustained severe injuries and was initially brought to a hospital in Isabela City. He was later transferred to a hospital in Zamboanga City for further medical treatment, according to the police report.

In response to the complaint, a team from the Isabela City Police Station inspected Basilan National High School and coordinated with the school’s guidance office.

A case conference with the suspects’ parents, along with the investigation, revealed that the minors had previous behavioral records and did not return home after the bullying incident.

Police said the suspects were eventually located with the help of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Counseling services and intervention programs will also be provided to the students involved, with the assistance of the school and the DSWD, the PNP added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP