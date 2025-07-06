Pam issues stern warning vs. criminals in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro on Sunday, July 6, issued a strong warning against individuals involved in illegal activities.

In a public statement released on Sunday, Baricuatro expressed frustration over the continued presence of crime syndicates and lawless elements in Cebu. In particular, those involved in drug trafficking, corruption, child pornography, human trafficking, illegal gambling, and unauthorized quarrying and sand mining.

“I’m sick and tired of illegal activities ruining our province. This is your final warning. Leave now — or prepare to be taken down,” the governor said.

Baricuatro also said law enforcement agencies under her administration are closely monitoring suspects.

“My police are watching you. The command center is fully prepared. We will hunt you down. I will not hesitate to crush you and make sure you pay for your crimes,” she added.

In the meantime, the governor assured that her administration is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens and creating a safer, corruption-free environment for all Cebuanos.

“This province is for honest, hardworking citizens. We will not tolerate any form of crime or corruption,” she added.

Baricuatro’s tough-talking message comes days after she assumed leadership at the Capitol.

Officials from law enforcement agencies confirmed they have been meeting with Capitol officials to align strategies in targeting criminal operations.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP