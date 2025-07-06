Avila rules mixed rookies division in 2nd SUGBU Open C’ships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Joma Avila, one of the rising stars of Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU), showcased his talent by capturing the mixed rookies title in the 2nd SUGBU Open Championships held on Saturday, July 5, at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

Avila outplayed fellow SUGBU junior MJ Villa in the stepladder finals of this Philippine Bowling Federation (PBF)-sanctioned national tournament. The top-seeded Avila rolled a solid 206 pinfalls to secure the win, while Villa settled for second place with 180.

Villa earlier earned a finals berth by defeating third seed Emz Salvador of the Davao Tenpin Bowling Association (DATBA), 212–181.

Also making the division’s top finishers was SUGBU’s Flor Hodgkinson.

During the tournament on Saturday, Avila emerged as the top qualifier with 1,180 pinfalls, closely followed by Villa with 1,173. Salvador ranked third with 1,138, trailed by Metro Cagayan Bowlers Association’s Sophia Martin (1,127) and Hodgkinson (1,087).

He joined fellow SUGBU bowler Nestor Ranido in winning a title. Ranido ruled the mixed seniors masters last Friday.

The annual national tournament has drawn bowlers from across the country, representing Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP