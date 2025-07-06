Unidentified man found dead near Sibonga public market

CEBU CITY, Cebu — An unidentified man that was originally found unconscious near a public market in Sibonga in the province of Cebu on Saturday, July 5, turned out dead when authorities rushed him to the hospital.

The man is known only by the alias “Marsing” as authorities have not yet determined his full identity, address, or any family connections.

The Sibonga Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) received a call at 7:55 a.m. on Saturday, July 5, from a concerned citizen reporting an unconscious person near the tubaan area of the public market in Sibonga.

After receding the report, emergency responders from Sibonga Saviors Team B immediately proceeded to the location.

Upon checking the individual, they observed that the man’s body had already stiffened — a tell tale sign that the body has gone into rigor mortis, which is one of the recognizable signs of death, characterized by the stiffening of the limbs of the corpse caused by chemical changes in the muscles.

As such, he was quickly transported to a community hospital in Sibonga, where he was unfortunately declared dead on arrival.

With Marsing’s real identity remains unknown, the Sibonga MDRRMO is appealing to the public for assistance in locating the relatives or anyone who may know the identity of the deceased.

As for the reason why Marsing died, authorities have yet to determine his cause of death.

As of the latest information posted by the Sibonga MDRRMO, Marsing is currently at the Cebu South Funeral Homes in Bahay, Sibonga, Cebu where his corpse awaits to be claimed by any of his relatives. For any information, the public is encouraged to contact the appropriate local authorities. /csl

