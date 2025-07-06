cdn mobile

Jay Bryan Baricuatro dominates Aussie foe

Baricuatro advances to the World Boxing Cup gold medal bout

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | July 06,2025 - 01:51 PM

Jay Bryan Baricuatro

Jay Bryan Baricuatro erupted in celebration after winning in the semifinals. | Photo from World Boxing Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City’s Jay Bryan Baricuatro is one win away from a historic gold medal at the World Boxing Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Baricuatro pulled off an impressive performance in the men’s 50-kilogram semifinals on Saturday, July 5, defeating Australia’s Omer Izaz in a hard-fought three-rounder.

Four of the five judges gave the fight to Baricuatro with scores of 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, and 30-27. One judge, however, ironically sided with Izaz, 28-29.

The Cebuano standout neutralized the taller Aussie’s reach advantage with nonstop aggression, pushing the pace and landing flurries of punches throughout the bout.

Baricuatro, a rising prospect from the 10,000-BC Boxing Gym in Talisay City, now advances to the gold medal match against Kazakhstan’s own Sanzhar Tashkenbay, scheduled later today, July 6.

He is the last Filipino left standing in the tournament after fellow Cebuano Mark Ashley Fajardo and Patricia Mae Sumalinog both settled for bronze in their respective divisions.

Regardless of the result in the finals, Baricuatro has already secured a silver medal—marking the Philippines’ best finish so far in this edition of the World Boxing Cup.

Tashkenbay, his opponent, booked his finals ticket with a win over Azerbaijan’s Subkhan Mamedov in their semifinal bout.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: BC Boxing Gym, Jay Bryan Baricuatro, Talisay City, World Boxing Cup
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.