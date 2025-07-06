How soya sauce could help treat cancer

SINGAPORE – The soya sauce in your food could one day play a part in cancer treatment, taking an unexpected path through skincare technology.

The use of fungal metabolites – small molecules produced during metabolism – in the development of new cancer treatments is being studied as part of a collaboration between Kitkoji, a local company which produces fermented skincare, and the National Cancer Center Singapore (NCCS).

The two signed an agreement in May to expand their research, conducted through the Cancer Discovery Hub at NCCS.

Kitkoji originated as a spin-off from Nanyang Sauce, a family-run soya sauce manufacturer.

In 2022, studies on Nanyang Sauce’s traditional fermented soya sauce revealed its anti-oxidant and anti-aging properties, according to Mr Ken Koh, who is the owner of Nanyang Sauce and Kitkoji’s chief executive officer.

This is due to the presence of a type of mould known as koji, he told The Straits Times.

Scientifically known as Aspergillus oryzae, koji plays a key role in the fermentation of soya beans for making soya sauce as well as in the making of alcoholic beverages such as sake.

The decision was made to develop a skincare range under the brand name Kitkoji, which combines the word koji with Kit, his daughter’s name.

Then in 2023, another breakthrough emerged when a customer from Australia reached out to say that using Kitkoji’s products had made his skin cancer, or melanoma, spots disappear.

Mr Koh was taken aback by the discovery which prompted him to approach NCCS to get all Kitkoji products tested.

Though findings have not yet been published, laboratory tests showed promising results in the treatment of 25 cancers – including breast, lung, skin and gastrointestinal cancers – using a proprietary extract found in Kitkoji’s products such as serums and masks.

The tests had shown the effectiveness of the extract, known as Extract K, in killing cancer cells for certain blood cancers and solid tumours, as well as its efficacy in treating xenograft models – where human cancer cells are transplanted into animals to study drug responses, among other things.

Tests had also helped identify potential active compounds responsible for anti-cancer effects.

The research collaboration agreement with NCCS aims to validate these findings, and discover what makes Kitkoji products effective against cancer cells, said Mr Koh.

Kitkoji said its research collaboration with NCCS will focus on exploring the cancer mycobiome to identify novel bioactive compounds – molecules which can promote good health – to develop innovative cancer treatments utilising fungal metabolites.

The cancer mycobiome refers to the fungal community in and around a tumour, which plays a role in the development and progression of cancer.

As part of their expanded partnership, Kitkoji and NCCS aim to identify lead compounds, or chemical compounds which could treat disease, within the extract.

The year-long collaboration will include assessment of the dosage required in treating various cancers, among other tests.

These are aimed at establishing proof of concept, and potentially setting the stage for eventual clinical trials.

Assistant Professor Jason Chan, director of the Cancer Discovery Hub, said he hoped the partnership with Kitkoji would bring innovative new therapies to cancer patients.

“This extended collaboration reflects our shared vision to translate scientific discovery into tangible clinical outcomes,” he added.

Other studies have also pointed to the potential uses of fungi in treating cancer.

In November 2024, research by scientists from the University of Nottingham, published in the scientific journal FEBS Letters, found that cordycepin – a chemical produced by a parasitic fungus that infects caterpillars – can slow down the growth of cancer cells.