USC gains confidence despite loss to Cignal in friendly match

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors put up a spirited fight but ultimately fell short against the more seasoned Cignal HD Spikers, absorbing a 3-0 loss in their exhibition match during the V-League Visayas opener on Sunday, July 6, at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Campus gym.

The HD Spikers, currently unbeaten in Pool B of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) with a 3-0 record, cruised to a straight-sets victory, 25-15, 25-18, 26-24.

Despite the defeat, USC head coach Grace Antigua considered the match a valuable learning experience for her squad.

“It was a great experience for us. I’m very happy we had this rare opportunity to play a PVL team like Cignal,” Antigua told CDN Digital. “I just hope my girls picked up lessons they can carry into our future competitions.”

Antigua also noted that facing seasoned PVL stars like Gel Cayuna and Erika Santos gave her players a much-needed confidence boost heading into the V-League Visayas campaign.

“This kind of experience really builds confidence. That’s why I’m so grateful we had this chance, and I hope the girls carry that confidence moving forward,” she added.

The HD Spikers dominated the first two sets, barely giving USC room to breathe. But the Lady Warriors came alive in the third set, seizing a 17-11 lead behind the efforts of Angel Galinato, Rose Bisnar, Jerusha Atay, and reigning Cesafi Finals MVP Ghanna Suan.

However, Cignal slowly chipped away at the deficit until Jacqueline Acuña tied the set at 19-all, shifting the momentum firmly back to the PVL powerhouse.

USC fought hard, managing to keep the score close and forcing multiple ties late in the set. But Acuña’s height and pinpoint attacks proved too much for the Lady Warriors. She eventually scored to make it 25-24 before Bisnar’s attack sailed wide, ending the match.

USC will officially begin its V-League campaign on July 12 against the University of Cebu (UC) Lady Webmasters at the USPF Lahug gymnasium. /csl

