V-League: USJ-R, USPF open campaigns with strong wins

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers started their V-League Visayas campaigns on a high note with victories on Sunday, July 6, at the USJ-R Basak Campus.

Former Cesafi Finals Most Valuable Player Rachel Tecson led the charge for the Lady Jaguars, delivering a stellar performance at home. Tecson tallied 18 points built on 17 kills and a block to power USJ-R to a straight-sets win over the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, 25-21, 25-11, 25-20.

Despite the dominant win, USJ-R head coach Roldan Potot said they’re not getting ahead of themselves.

“We’re taking it one game at a time,” said Potot, a multi-titled mentor who’s guiding the Cesafi Season 22 champions through this regional tournament.

Meanwhile, the defending Cesafi Season 23 champions, the USPF Lady Panthers, had to dig deep to fend off a gritty Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Lady Wildcats squad in four sets, 25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 25-22.

Outside hitter Chechelle Buñao paced USPF with 18 points off 14 kills and four blocks.

She got plenty of support from Cherish Dayame, who finished with 14 points, and Juciel Nadera, who chipped in 13.

Both powerhouse squads will face off on July 12 in a highly anticipated clash at the USPF Lahug Campus.

Besides USJ-R and USPF’s opening game wins, there are two men’s division matches featuring CIT-U against USPF and USJ-R versus UP Cebu.

On top of that the opening salvo of the V-League Visayas treated Cebuano volleyball fans with an exhibition match between the USC Lady Warriors against the Cignal HD Spikers, so as the latter’s men’s squad against the UC Webmasters. /csl

