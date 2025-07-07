Cebu City arcade eyes world record for largest claw machine

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An arcade in Cebu City is trying to make history as it attempts to secure the Guinness World Record for having the world’s largest claw machine.

On Saturday, measurements were taken of the “Claw King” that is found in an arcade in Brgy. Busay.

The colossal machine that is being operated by PlayFair at TOPS, measures 5.229 meters in length, 2.477 meters in width, and 3.88 meters in height.

Claw King is expected to surpass the current record of Santa Claw that possess the current world record dimensions of 5.1 meters in length, 2.4 meters in width, and 3.6 meters in height.

However, Guinness is yet to make its official announcement as to the outcome of Claw King’s official measurement that was conducted by Engineer Noel Aguilar Jr. of the Dakay Construction & Development Corporation (DCDC), following Guinness World Records guidelines.

The event was also witnessed by Cebu City South District Rep. Edu Rama, Councilor Joel Garganera, and Atty. Michelle Vargas, who is also an architect.

Winning the Guinness World Record is expected to boost Cebu City’s growing reputation as an innovative entertainment destination.

