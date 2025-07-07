Cebuana Twins set to launch first album under Viva

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebuana Twins Shiela and Shiena Patana are set to launch their first album this year under Viva Artist Agency.

Aida Patana of M-Talents Events and Promotion said that in a few weeks time, the twins would already start to record their first album that would consist of two to three Visayan songs written by Cebuano Richard Lim, the Founder/Music Producer, Livewyre Recording Studio.

Their mother’s M-Talents used to manage the Cebuana Twins before they became part of the Viva Artist Agency. The singing and dancing duo signed a five-year contract with Viva on March 7, 2025.

“It’s the first time for Boss Vic [del Rosario] to manage identical twins,” Aida Patana said.

Cebu concert

On August 23, the twins are set to give their Cebuano fans a taste of their first album in a concert with Filipino reggae singer Elias J TV that will happen at the WaterWorld Cebu in Mandaue City.

This would also serve as their first show in Cebu under Viva, Patana said. They used to do front acts for other performers before they joined Viva.

Patana said that the concert would also feature a guest performance by Lawyer Salvador Panelo and several other local artists.

The three-hectare concert venue can accommodate around 8,000 people, about 2,000 of whom will be at the VIP area.

Foreign trips

After their Cebu concert, the Cebuana Twins will then travel with Elias J TV, who is set to do eight shows in his first US tour in September.

Patana said that the twins would be guest performers in Elias’ US shows.

Earlier the twins also performed in countries like Dubai and India.

They were also made to undergo workshops and voice lessons shortly after they joined Viva to prepare them for their gigs.