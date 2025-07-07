Daily Gospel, June 7

This is the Daily Gospel for today, July 7, 2025, which is the Monday of the Fourteenth Week of Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, June 4

Daily Gospel, July 3

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 9, 18-26.

While Jesus was speaking, an official came forward, knelt down before him, and said, “My daughter has just died. But come, lay your hand on her, and she will live.”

Jesus rose and followed him, and so did his disciples.

A woman suffering hemorrhages for twelve years came up behind him and touched the tassel on his cloak.

She said to herself, “If only I can touch his cloak, I shall be cured.”

Jesus turned around and saw her, and said, “Courage, daughter! Your faith has saved you.” And from that hour the woman was cured.

When Jesus arrived at the official’s house and saw the flute players and the crowd who were making a commotion, he said, “Go away! The girl is not dead but sleeping.” And they ridiculed him.

When the crowd was put out, he came and took her by the hand, and the little girl arose.

And news of this spread throughout all that land.

Source: Dailygospel.org