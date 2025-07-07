Typhoon Bising re-enters PAR; Signal No. 1 up in Batanes

MANILA, Philippines — The center of the eye of Typhoon Bising (international name: Danas) re-entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Sunday evening, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

This was announced in Pagasa’s 11 p.m. advisory.

Per 11 p.m. bulletin, Pagasa said that the center of Bising was located 335 kilometers northwest of Itbayat in Batanes. It was outside of the PAR as of 10 p.m.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour (km/h) with gustiness of up to 185 km/h. It was moving northeastward at 20 km/h.

Pagasa said that Bising “will traverse the landmass of Taiwan and the center of Typhoon Bising will exit the northern boundary of PAR tomorrow morning.”

Bising is also expected to turn westward by Tuesday and make another landfall over Eastern China. Pagasa added that the typhoon reached its peak intensity and may weaken as it interacts with the mountainous terrain of Taiwan.

Cyclone Wind Signal

Meanwhile, the Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over Batanes. Pagasa warned of potential minimal to minor threat to life and property from strong winds.

The state weather bureau also said that Bising and southwest monsoon will still bring strong to gale-force gusts over the following areas:

Monday, July 7

Ilocos Region

Cagayan

Isabela

Aurora

Zambales

Bataan

Quezon

Occidental Mindoro

Masbate

Romblon

Tuesday, July 8

Ilocos Region

Cagayan

Isabela

Aurora

Zambales

Bataan

Quezon

Masbate

Romblon

Occidental Mindoro

Palawan

It added that gale warning is still raised over the seaboard of extreme Northern Luzon.

