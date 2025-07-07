Phivolcs: Taal Volcano may erupt anytime
LUCENA CITY, QUEZON, Philippines – The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Sunday warned that the increase in real-time seismic energy measurement (RSAM) and the low level of emission of sulfur dioxide (SO2) in Taal Volcano in Batangas province since last month may trigger an eruption.
“The sharp increase in RSAM and the lack of observable degassing from the Main Crater may indicate blockage or plugging of volcanic gas pathways within the volcano, which may lead to short-term pressurization and trigger a phreatic or even a minor phreatomagmatic eruption,” the Phivolcs said in an advisory at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Phreatic eruptions are steam-driven explosions that occur when water beneath the ground or on the surface is heated by magma, lava, hot rocks, or new volcanic deposits (for example, tephra and pyroclastic-flow deposits). The volcano had a a phreatic eruption that lasted 17 minutes on June 17.
