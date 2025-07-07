Cebu City taps ex-COA chief to help untangle financial mess

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Amid mounting concerns over alleged irregularities and missing funds, the Cebu City Government has enlisted the help of Heidi Mendoza, former commissioner of the state’s auditing body and a champion of transparency, to lead an independent review of the city’s finances.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña confirmed Mendoza’s involvement, describing her as the most qualified and credible fiscalizer to take on the task.

Mendoza, who also served as Undersecretary General of the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services, is known for her uncompromising stance against corruption.

Her mission in Cebu is to uncover the full extent of the city’s financial problems and ensure accountability, Osmeña revealed.

“No sacred cows, no special protections,” the vice mayor said.

Anomalous transactions

Mendoza agreed to conduct the audit pro bono, refusing any consultancy offer from City Hall.

“She said she wants to help without being beholden to anyone,” Osmeña added.

Her appointment comes days after the new administration uncovered numerous anomalous transactions involving public funds, including allegedly missing financial records, questionable transactions, and unpaid obligations that date back to the previous leadership.

“Crucial documents are missing, and every day we uncover new anomalies,” said Osmeña.

Among the red flags cited are luxury vehicles bought at suspiciously high prices, ₱20,000 branded shirts, fictitious job order (JO) workers, and unauthorized large-scale purchases.

City Hall also flagged the absence of the ₱12 billion that the previous administration claimed to have left behind. Meanwhile, barangay tanods have reportedly gone unpaid since last year, and accounts payable have ballooned to the billions.

“She [Mendoza] will help uncover all the baho hiding in City Hall,” said Osmeña, expressing confidence that Mendoza’s independent audit will finally bring clarity to the city’s financial woes.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP