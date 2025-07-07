Habagat will continue to bring rains in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Umbrellas up!

Cebu and several parts of the Visayas region will continue to experience damp weather on Monday, July 7, due to the prevailing southwest monsoon (locally known as habagat), the state weather bureau announced.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan, in its latest weather outlook, forecasted that the habagat will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms in several parts of the Visayas, including Cebu.

Meanwhile, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, Occidental Mindoro, Western Visayas and the Negros Island Region will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms, also due to the habagat.

On the other hand, Typhoon Bising (international name: Danas) has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday, prompting Pagasa to lift Storm Signal No. 1 raised over Batanes.

While the typhoon will not directly affect the Visayas, its presence will intensify the prevailing habagat.

Pagasa said that Bising “will traverse the landmass of Taiwan and the center of Typhoon Bising will exit the northern boundary of PAR tomorrow morning.” / with reports from INQUIRER.net

