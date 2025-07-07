Cebu province needs over 1,600 workers for hospitals

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu province needed over 1,600 workers if it wants to improve the healthcare system here.

The Capitol has begun a ‘mass hiring’ to fill 1,667 vacant positions in the healthcare sector. These include positions for doctors, nurses and other staff to serve in the 16 province-owned hospitals.

As much as possible, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro wants all vacancies filled within the first 100 days since her assumption last June 30, said Aldwin Empaces, assistant provincial administrator.

“The governor’s marching order is, ‘Get it done,’” said Empaces.

Of the 1,667 vacant positions, a total of 1,513 are already funded, while the remaining 154 still need budget allocation.

But the figures have yet to be finalized, and that the province may hire additional should the experts at the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) and the Provincial Health Office (PHO) recommends.

Currently, both agencies are conducting an assessment of all four provincial and 12 district hospitals run by the Capitol.

The list of positions to be filled is extensive, covering both medical and support roles.

These include nurses, midwives, doctors, dentists, pharmacists, radiologists, medical technologists, laboratory technicians, and sanitation inspectors.

Non-medical support roles such as administrative aides, engineers, laundry workers, drivers, and cooks are also part of the hiring plan. The salary grades for these jobs range from SG 1 to 26, depending on qualifications and responsibilities.

Dr. Mary Ann Josephine Arsenal, officer-in-charge of the PHO, welcomed the governor’s directive, saying the lack of manpower has long affected the delivery of medical services in provincial hospitals.

“Ang lack of personnel, mo-reflect man sad gud na sa ato nga output. (The lack of personnel will reflect on our output),” Arsenal said, noting that understaffing is a common reason for the negative perception of public hospitals in the province.

During her campaign trail, Baricuatro pledged to address long-standing issues plaguing Cebu’s healthcare system.

