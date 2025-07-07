Unidentified thief breaks into Mandaue apartment, victim asks help online

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A thief broke into an apartment and stole several gadgets, prompting the victim to turn to social media for help in identifying the suspect.

Nova Jane Corro Mallari, a resident of an apartment complex in Brgy. Banilad, Mandaue City, posted photos and CCTV footage of the burglary on Facebook in hopes of identifying the man responsible.

According to Mallari’s post, the break-in occurred around 2 a.m. on Thursday, July 3. The thief, still unidentified, stole several electronic devices from their unit.

In an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital, Mallari shared more details about the incident.

She and her roommate discovered the theft around 4:20 a.m. after noticing their phones were missing.

“My roommate woke me up around 4:20 AM asking where her phone was. That’s when we realized my phones were also missing,” Mallari said.

Based on the posted CCTV footage and Mallari’s testimony, the suspect jumped over the apartment complex’s gate and entered the building using the stairs, appearing like a regular tenant. He was seen attempting to open several apartment doors before climbing through a window to access Mallari’s balcony, eventually gaining entry through an unlocked sliding window.

“We opened the curtain and were shocked to see our sliding window already open. That’s when it hit us, someone may have broken in while we were asleep,” she added.

Using a phone tracking app, Mallari and her roommate traced their stolen devices to Colon. They sought police assistance to track the suspect, but he managed to evade them.

“The moment we discovered what happened, we immediately contacted the police. They assisted us in tracking the phone to Colon, but the location kept changing as we were chasing them. It seemed like they lured us by separating my devices, making it hard to catch them.,” Mallari said.

“We didn’t know who we were looking for, while they clearly knew who they were hiding from, that’s what made it really hard to catch them.”

As of now, the suspect remains at large while the stolen devices have not been recovered. As for the victims, Mallari is appealing to the public to help identify the suspect through her social media post. /csl

