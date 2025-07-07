Cebu City: 2 new police stations in Malubog and Adlaon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has installed two new police stations in the city which are located in Barangays Malubog and Adlaon.

On Monday, July 7, the CCPO inaugurated and blessed two of their newly established police stations: Police Station 12 in Malubog and Police Station 13 in Adlaon.

Prior to their inauguration day, Acting City Director Police Colonel Enrico E. Figueroa conducted a thorough inspection of both stations at their respective locations.

During the inspection, Figueroa assessed the physical condition and structural integrity of the buildings, evaluated the readiness and deployment of police personnel, and verified that the necessary logistical arrangements were in place for the upcoming inauguration.

He also took the opportunity to identify and address any concerns that could hinder operational efficiency.

New police stations for mountain barangays

With all systems go, both police stations were operationally functional by the time they were inaugurated.

During her speech at the Malubog Police Station 12, Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, Cebu City Police Office’s Deputy Director for Operations, revealed this comes after a lengthy three years of planning.

“Finally, after three years of meetings and paper-pushing, we come to the inauguration of the 12th police station of Cebu City Police Office here in Barangay Malubog,” Macatangay proudly said.

Prior to this, there were only two community precincts in the mountainous barangays of Adlaon and Malubog.

“This day marks not just the inauguration of the physical facility, it marks the profound step forward in our shared mission to bring security, order, and meaningful government service to every corner of Cebu City, including the often overlooked mountain barangays,” Macatangay assured.

As mountain barangay communities often feel distant from the center of the city, Macatangay said that the new police stations will bring the law closer to their grounds.

“You are not forgotten. No one is left behind. Your safety matters. Your peace matters,” Macatangay addressed the crowd present during the police station’s inauguration. /csl

