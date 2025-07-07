15 cops tagged in sabungeros’ case under ‘restrictive custody’

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has confirmed placing 15 of its members reportedly involved in the case of the missing sabungeros (cockfighting aficionados) under restrictive custody in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

“We have placed the several police personnel under restrictive custody pending the investigation into the missing sabungeros. That we can confirm. And we have partnered with the National Police Commission for the in-depth investigation of this case,” PNP chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III said in a press briefing on Monday when asked about the recent revelation of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

“Many of them are in support units. Some of them are in regions. Some in APC (area police command). They are from different units,” he revealed, adding that among them was a lieutenant colonel.

Asked if they were in Camp Crame, Torre said: “Yes, they are.”

Torre disclosed that when he was still the head of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), alias “Totoy” or the whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan started communicating with the police.

He, however, opted not to disclose details of how Patidongan approached the CIDG.

Last week, Remulla also revealed that the 15 members of the PNP are being investigated after they were linked to the case, and they are under “restricted duty and are required to report to designated offices so they can no longer participate in operations.”

Last month, Patidongan — one of the six security guards accused of abducting the cockfighting enthusiasts — revealed that the 34 missing sabungeros were reportedly buried in Taal Lake, Batangas.

He also revealed that they used a tie wire to strangle the victims before dumping their bodies into the Taal Lake.

Based on reports, the cockfighting aficionados disappeared in 2021.

