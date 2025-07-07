P21K worth of stingray meat seized at Pasil Market in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Local authorities on Monday, July 7, seized six boxes of illegally sold stingray meat at the Pasil Fish Market, Cebu City.

The stingrays, with an estimated market value of ₱21,600, were traced to have originated from Zamboanga and were being sold in violation of the Marine Species Protection Ordinance (City Ordinance No. 2496), which strictly regulates the catching, selling, and possession of certain marine species within the jurisdiction of Cebu City.

The owner of the shipment, a certain V. Catingub, was fined ₱5,000 by the city’s Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF), said its head, Dr. Alice Utlang.

According to Utlang, the stingrays were discovered during a routine market inspection, part of ongoing enforcement operations targeting vendors who trade in protected or regulated species.

Enacted in 2005, the Marine Species Protection Ordinance prohibits the catching, sale, and display of various endangered and regulated marine species, including manta rays and stingrays, within Cebu City.

The ordinance was established to preserve marine biodiversity and to protect vulnerable aquatic species.

Violators could face fines ranging from ₱1,000 to ₱5,000 and possible cancellation of business permits for repeat offences.

Authorities reminded vendors that ignorance of the law does not exempt them from penalties and encouraged the public to report similar violations to help protect the city’s marine resources. /csl

