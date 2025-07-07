Controverial businessman: Who is Atong Ang?

From former President Joseph “Erap” Estrada’s ouster in 2001 to the Barretto sisters’ row in 2019, Charlie “Atong” Ang is again set to confront a controversy that has lingered since 2021 – the case of the missing sabungeros.

As Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said, Ang will be included as suspect in the case after a certain Julie “Dondon” Patidongan alleged that the businessman was behind the disappearance of over 100 sabungeros.

Patidongan, as confirmed by Ang, was a farm manager who oversaw general maintenance and daily operations. He supervised security and manpower deployment, as well as the provision of essential farm demands.

He told GMA News that Ang was the mastermind – the one behind the order to punish the sabungeros. As he said, all the missing sabungeros have been killed and dumped into Taal Lake.

Ang, however, alleged that Patidongan, together with a certain Alan “Brown” Bantiles attempted to extort P300 million from him or they would implicate him in the disappearances, which triggered the end of e-sabong in 2022.

Allegations

The Department of Justice said prosecutors will assess all the evidence to determine the cases that will be filed against Ang, who will now have to face yet another allegation over 20 years since he flew to the US.

Looking back, Ang left the Philippines in 2001, on the day Estrada was deposed.

But why?

While Ang was a friend of Estrada, he was the one who triggered a rift that would soon set the motion for Estrada’s impeachment and ouster from Malacañang on the last day of EDSA II.

He was first seen in 1998 with Estrada, who was still vice president that year, at the Casino Filipino, and when Estrada was elected president, he became a consultant for the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation.

Based on a GMA News report in 2007, as a consultant, Ang decided to award the Bingo 2-Ball franchise in Ilocos Sur to former Rep. Eric Singson, cousin and long-time nemesis of Luis “Chavit” Singson, who was the governor.

Singson eventually dropped the exposé that led to Estrada’s impeachment – that he was accepting millions worth of payoffs from illegal gambling. He became the witness for the prosecution.

But it did not end there.

Back in PH

Singson alleged that Ang and Estrada pocketed P130 million in tobacco excise taxes, so on the day Estrada was ousted, Ang left the Philippines for the US, where he was eventually arrested.

It was in Las Vegas, Nevada where Ang was arrested in 2001 in relation to the extradition request made by the Philippines. He posted a $300,000 bail but was placed on house arrest in 2002.

Almost four years later, a district court decided that Ang should be extradited, so he arrived in Manila in 2006, and was taken into custody by the National Bureau of Investigation.

He agreed to a plea bargain by admitting to the lesser offense of corrupting public officials, admitting that he diverted millions worth of tobacco excise taxes to Estrada. He returned P25 million, as well.

Ang was placed on probation and walked out of detention in 2007, and in 2009, the Sandiganbayan Special Division terminated his two-year probation, restoring all his civil rights.

‘Legal gambler?’

But only a year later, the late Mirian Defensor-Santiago, who was a senator in 2010, tagged Ang, as well as other businessmen and politicians, as the top operators of jueteng.

He denied it, saying he is against illegal gambling.

Ang worked as a consultant for Meridien Vista Gaming Corporation, a jai-alai firm that was linked to the emergence of jueteng operations in Metro Manila and at least four provinces.

The firm said it would cooperate with investigations.

Ang & STL

Seven years later, Ang was accused of seeking help from the late Sandra Cam, who was a board member of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) in 2017, so that he could take control of STL operations.

Alexander Balutan, general manager of PCSO, said Cam was devising a plan to replace him and that Ang was behind her “smear campaign” against the agency. Cam denied this.

But Balutan said Ang, in a meeting with PCSO Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz, offered P200 million a month if Corpuz agreed to let him operate the STL across the Philippines.

Ang, however, said the meeting was only intended to help Rodrigo Duterte, who was the president in 2017, in “shaking-up” STL to generate resources for social services. He said Duterte, through Cam, asked him to do so.

Duterte’s hand

This was confirmed by Duterte himself a month later in 2015, saying that he called him and said: “Atong, you are the No. 1 gambler here in Davao [City]. You are behind everything.”

“Go to the PCSO, put an end to all that is illegal there and help the government,” he told Ang, stressing how he pointed out to the businessman that they would just fight if Ang insisted on introducing jai alai in Davao City.

Ang previously alleged that there was a kill plot against him by certain government officials to weaken the operations of Meridien Vista Gaming Corporation and promote STL.

He said these individuals wanted to “control” STL.

The Barrettos

When Miguel Alvir Barretto, dad of actresses Gretchen, Marjorie, and Claudine died in 2019, Ang made it to the headlines once more, with Nicole Barretto alleging that her aunt, Gretchen, stole Ang from her.

But Ang denied that he is the “boyfriend” of Nicole and that he was close with Gretchen because of his businesses with her and her partner, Tonyboy Cojuangco, in the casino and cockfighting industries.

He explained eventually that he was at the wake of the Barretto patriarch as Cojuangco asked him to be with Gretchen, who was allegedly asked by Duterte to be present at the wake when he came to visit.

Responding to Marjorie’s claim that he attempted to grab her amid a commotion, he said he only tried to stop them and protected Gretchen and Duterte.

Sabong to e-sabong

Ang also co-established the Ultimate Fighting Cock Championship to bring cockfighting to the next level and promote “discipline, respect, sportsmanship and camaraderie” among sabungeros.

But as the COVID-19 lockdowns made e-sabong emerge, Ang’s name resurrected, as well, with his Pitmasters Group, which operates online sabong, especially in 2020 and 2021.

Duterte in 2022 ordered an end to the e-sabong because of the string of disappearances of sabungeros, who are now believed to have been killed after being caught cheating.

However, Ang, who owns the Lucky 8 Star Quest Inc., the company being linked to the disappearances, said his rivals are engaging in a conspiracy to wage “trial by publicity” against him.

