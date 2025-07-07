Lapu-Lapu City launches 911 hotline for emergencies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government has launched its 911 hotline, allowing the public to report emergencies and other similar incidents.

In a Facebook post, Congressman Junard “Ahong” Chan said they wanted to provide the public with a reliable way to report urgent concerns.

“Gusto namo nga aduna moy matawagan sa panahon nga magkinahanglan kamo og tabang,” Chan said in a post.

(We want you to have someone to call in times when you need help.)

Among the emergencies that can be reported through the hotline are fire, crimes, road accidents, medical emergencies, and incidents involving kidnapping or missing persons.

Other life-threatening situations such as bombings or bomb threats, natural disasters, domestic violence, and car theft can also be reported through the 911 hotline.

“Ang 911 usa ka emergency hotline nga konektado sa mga responder sama sa pulis, bombero, ambulansya, ug uban pa. Libre kini tawagan bisan walay load,” he added.

(911 is an emergency hotline connected to responders such as the police, fire department, ambulance, and others. It’s free to call even without mobile load.)

Chan, however, appealed to the public not to make prank calls, as these can disrupt the hotline’s operations.

He also discouraged people from calling the hotline for non-urgent complaints or simply to ask questions. /csl

