Baricuatro denied gold in controversial World Boxing Cup decision

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jay Bryan Baricuatro gave everything he had in the ring, but even a knockdown and a relentless performance weren’t enough to sway the judges in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The Talisay City-native was forced to settle for a silver medal in the 2025 World Boxing Cup after a highly questionable unanimous decision loss to hometown bet Sanzhar Tashkenbay on Sunday, July 6.

All five judges scored the bout 30-27 in favor of the Kazakh boxer, a result that raised eyebrows following several questionable calls, most notably, the referee’s puzzling response to a clear second-round knockdown scored by Baricuatro.

Midway through the second round, Baricuatro landed a crisp one-two combination that floored Tashkenbay. But instead of administering a mandatory count, the referee simply watched as the Kazakh quickly returned to his feet, treating the sequence as if it hadn’t happened.

The controversy didn’t end there. In the third round, Baricuatro’s mouthguard fell out during an exchange that included several glancing blows from Tashkenbay. The referee ruled it a knockdown, this time, in favor of the hometown fighter.

Despite the setbacks, Baricuatro remained composed and aggressive throughout, relying on volume punching, well-timed counters, and constant pressure. Tashkenbay, meanwhile, used his reach to land selective clean shots and counterattacks.

Baricuatro, who trains with 10,000-BC Boxing Gym, was aiming to secure the Philippines’ lone gold medal in the tournament. Still, the silver marks a significant milestone in his amateur career.

In a Facebook post after the match, Baricuatro graciously accepted the result while vowing to come back stronger.

“Thank you to everyone who supported me — especially my family, friends, and national teammates. I did everything to win, but maybe it’s not my time yet. When I return to the Philippines, I’ll be working even harder to get what I truly deserve,” he wrote.

Baricuatro was one of two boxers from Talisay City representing the Philippines in Astana. The other, Mark Ashley Fajardo, claimed a bronze medal alongside Patricia Mae Sumalinog of the national women’s team.

Photo caption: Jay Bryan Baricuatro poses for a photo with his silver medal. | Photo from Jay Bryan Baricuatro’s Facebook page.

