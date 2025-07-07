Marcos backs proposal for public officials to waive bank secrecy rights

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. supports Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero’s revival of a proposal requiring public officials to waive their bank secrecy rights to prevent the concealment of ill-gotten wealth, a Palace official said on Monday.

On July 3, Escudero said he refiled a measure mandating all public officials and employees to waive their rights under Republic Act No. 1405, or the Law on the Secrecy of Bank Deposits.

Under the measure, no government worker, regardless of rank, may use their position to steal money from the government.

While Marcos has not issued an official statement on the matter, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the president agrees with the proposal and believes that accountability and transparency must be upheld in government.

“So, we won’t be getting a negative response from the president,” she noted.

In explaining the need for the measure, Escudero said in a press release that although bank secrecy laws were originally intended to encourage savings and economic growth, they now serve as a shield for illicit activities.

“The laws may have served their purpose in the past, but their rigidity has enabled corruption to thrive under the guise of confidentiality,” he said.

“We are the last country standing in preserving absolute secrecy. That distinction doesn’t protect democracy but rather, it undermines it,” Escudero added.

