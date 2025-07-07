USJ-R, USPF score dominant wins in V League men’s opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers opened their V League Visayas campaigns with convincing wins after dispatching their respective foes on Sunday, July 6, at the USJ-R Basak Campus gymnasium.

The host squad, USJ-R, a former CESAFI champion, made the most of their home-court advantage by sweeping the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu in straight sets, 25-23, 25-22, 25-13.

Ryan Enojo and Cris Pastor led the way for the Jaguars. Enojo, who was named Player of the Game, finished with 10 points off eight kills and two service aces. Pastor contributed nine points, while Prince Kilat and Alckaidee Sanchez chipped in eight and seven points, respectively.

UP Cebu’s James Ortega battled valiantly with a team-high 15 points from 13 attacks and two blocks, while Fredrick Velasquez added 10 points built on nine kills and one ace.

In the other match, USPF pulled off a 25-17, 25-23, 25-22 win against the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats.

Jasper Judilla paced the Panthers with 12 points, while Ben Villabito and Christian Casas added 10 and eight points, respectively.

CIT-U’s Kient Astorga matched Judilla’s 12-point output, but his efforts fell short in staving off the defeat. Shem Rosal added seven points for the Wildcats in the loss.

Meanwhile, in an exhibition match, the Cignal HD Spikers swept the reigning CESAFI men’s volleyball champions, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, in straight sets. /csl

