DA in Central Visayas celebrates 127th anniversary

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) in Central Visayas held a celebration in honor of the agency’s anniversary, marking the occasion with its partners at a hotel in Cebu City on Monday, July 7.

The Department of Agriculture is celebrating its 127th anniversary this year, having been originally founded in 1898 by former President Emilio Aguinaldo.

In line with this, the DA in Central Visayas gathered with its key partners from local government units, national government agencies, academic institutions, and the private sector.

“The Department of Agriculture has been at the forefront of shaping the country’s agricultural landscape. From implementing innovative farming practices to providing support to our farmers and fisherfolk, the DA has been instrumental in ensuring food security, promoting sustainable agriculture, and improving the livelihoods of those in the agriculture industry,”

said Angel C. Enriquez, Regional Director of the DA in Central Visayas, during her speech.

Among the guest speakers was Tuburan Mayor Democrito “Aljun” Diamante, who shared his life story—humbly rooted in farming alongside his father during his childhood. He also emphasized the vital role of agriculture in an ideally functioning society.

“Ang kahimtang sa mga mag-uuma, ang kahimtang sa mga manginisda, human ang kahimtang sa tanan.”

(The condition of the farmers, the condition of the fishermen, and then the condition of everyone.)

During the awarding segment of the event, the DA in Central Visayas recognized the contributions of its key partners by presenting numerous awards to local government units, national agencies, and other stakeholders.

Among the awardees was Cebu Daily News Digital, which was recognized for its role in disseminating information on various agriculture and fishery programs and projects that uplift the lives of rural communities.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP