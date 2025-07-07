Batch 2018 sweeps elimination round, clinches semis berth in SHAABAA Season 28

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Batch 2018-Xchange Forex completed a dominant sweep of the elimination round after dismantling fellow contender Batch 2015–Imperial House of Furniture, 85–67, in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 28 at the Magis Eagles Arena on Sunday.

With the win, Batch 2018 sealed the top spot in Division C with a perfect 7–0 record, proving they are the team to beat this season. Their victory also handed Batch 2015 (7–1) its only loss of the season, though both squads had already secured automatic semifinal berths.

Leading the charge for Batch 2018 was NU Bulldog cager Patrick Wilson Yu, who flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 15 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists.

Xavier Tarriman delivered a game-high 18 points along with nine rebounds, while Benedict Andre Chua and Eroll Pastor contributed 16 and 12 points, respectively, in the marquee matchup.

On the other end, Chaz Cokaliong once again led Batch 2015 with 16 points. Irvin Dwight Dumol added 12, and Lorenzo Miguel Otero chipped in 11 in the losing effort.

In another Division C contest, Batch 2021–FADI secured the No. 3 seed after defeating Batch 2024–Kilat’I Refreshments, 66–51.

Rey Marcus Fuentes IV paced Batch 2021 with 15 points, followed by Virgil Maynard Uy with 13, and Anskie-McLouisse Espina, who tallied a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Despite the loss, Batch 2024 still advanced to the playoffs as the sixth seed, finishing with a 2–5 record. Wilhelm Josh Go posted 15 points and 12 rebounds, while RJ Dacalos also notched a double-double with 14 points and 14 boards.

In Division B, Batch 2010–ZLREJ Trading and Construction wrapped up its elimination-round campaign by routing Batch 2007–Knox Steel, 68–47.

They claimed third place with an 8–2 record. Batch 2007, despite the setback, held on to the sixth and final playoff slot with a 4–6 slate.

Gabe Branzuela powered Batch 2010 with 21 points, six assists, five rebounds, and four steals. Charles Divinagracia added 17 points, while Jasper Diaz had 11.

Karl De Pio and Michael Jaca led Batch 2007 with 14 points apiece.

In the final game of the day, Batch 2006–Subtero edged out 2KCares.org, 61–54, thanks to 13-point outings from Jan Galo and K’Muell Dy.

Albert Chua dropped a game-high 18 points for 2KCares.org, but it wasn’t enough to salvage their campaign, as the team officially exited the tournament after finishing 10th.

Meanwhile, Batch 2006 secured the fifth spot and a playoff ticket with a 6–4 record.

