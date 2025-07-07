Police seek help from ride-hailing app to identify taxi driver’s last passenger

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) has formally sought the assistance of a ride-hailing app in identifying the person who booked a taxi shortly before its driver was found dead inside the vehicle on July 2, 2025, in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City.

However, the process may take time due to legal procedures that must be followed.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, LCPO spokesperson, said that a formal letter has already been sent to Maxim, the ride-hailing app with which the victimized taxi driver was affiliated.

He admitted, though, that obtaining information from the company won’t be easy, as its main office is based in Manila and a court order may be required before they release any data.

“Moagi pa man sa ilang legal; daghan kaayo’g kuan. Gawas unta to ug na-recover pa nato ang cellphone, mabasa ra dayon nato,” Torres said.

(It still has to go through their legal team; there are so many requirements. It would’ve been easier if we had recovered the cellphone—we could’ve accessed the information right away.)

The victim, identified as 47-year-old Johnny Burdas of Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City, was found lifeless inside his vehicle with gunshot wounds on his body.

At the crime scene, authorities recovered two spent cartridges, and a bullet hole was found on the driver’s side window of the taxi, indicating a gunshot impact.

Robbery is being eyed as a possible motive since the victim’s cellphone and wallet were missing.

Police are also exploring other angles. These may be clarified further once the PNP Cybercrime Unit completes its investigation into the victim’s Facebook Messenger account.

“Na-recover man sa family ang FB Messenger sa victim, mao tong ilang gi-turnover sa PNP Cybercrime Unit,” Torres added. (The victim’s family was able to recover his Facebook Messenger account, which they then turned over to the PNP Cybercrime Unit.)

Earlier, Torres revealed that they had already identified a person of interest (POI) based on a witness’s account, who claimed to have seen a man running near the crime scene.

Although the POI has been identified, he remains at large and cannot be located by the authorities. He was reportedly a known thief residing in the area.

