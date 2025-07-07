Cebu Greats aim to snap skid against Imus in MPBL

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After suffering two straight close defeats, the Cebu Greats are determined to get back on track when they face the Imus Braderhood on Friday, July 11, at the Imus City Sports Complex in the ongoing Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).The newly revamped Cebu Greats, who replaced the now-defunct and controversial Cebu Classics, have endured narrow losses against stronger teams since undergoing a midseason roster overhaul.

Most recently, the Greats fell short against Biñan Tatak Gel Beast Motorcycle GameX, 78-81, at the Alonte Sports Arena in Laguna—despite a huge 31-point performance from MPBL veteran JR Quiñahan.

Despite the setbacks, Cebu has shown flashes of promise. With a roster featuring a solid mix of former PBA and collegiate standouts, the team is shaping up to be a competitive contender as the season progresses.

They’ll attempt to end a seven-game skid against Imus, which is also looking to bounce back after a lopsided 72-98 loss to the Ilagan Isabela Cowboys on July 4.

Imus currently sits at 15th in the standings with an 8-11 record, while Cebu is 24th with a 4-14 slate.

Quiñahan is expected to anchor the Cebu squad, supported by Cebuano talents such as Jun Manzo, Mac Tallo, Paul Desiderio, Reeve Ugsang, and holdovers from the previous Cebu team, including Jan Hamon, Mark Meneses, and Brylle Meca.

Head coach Junthy Valenzuela may also get an added boost if Cebuano basketball legend Dondon Hontiveros suits up. While no official confirmation has been made, his son, Ice Hontiveros, has already seen action with the team, while Hontiveros has been serving as an assistant coach.

Imus, on the other hand, will rely on the scoring firepower of Mark Anthony Doligon, who exploded for 33 points in their last game, along with Regie Boy Basibas, who added 12.

