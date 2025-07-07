cdn mobile

Dolosa ends Cebuano streak in SUGBU Open mixed classified division

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | July 07,2025 - 09:10 PM

Wilbert Dolosa (center, on top of the podium) with the other top five finishers in the mixed classified division of the SUGBU Open Championships. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A visiting kegler finally broke the homecourt dominance of Cebuano bowlers in the penultimate event of the 2nd Sugboanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Open Championships on Sunday, July 6, at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

Wilbert Dolosa of the Sta. Lucia East Bowling Association (SLETBA) clinched the mixed classified division title after edging out Lyle Rosales of the Bacolod-based Sugarbowl Tenpin Association, Inc. (STAI) in a thrilling finals showdown.

The 16-year-old Dolosa tallied 241 pinfalls to defeat 11-year-old Rosales, who put up a valiant fight with 218 pinfalls.

Despite Rosales taking the opening match, Dolosa relied on his experience to stay composed, striking out the final two frames of the deciding game to seal the win.

Rosales advanced to the finals after defeating Jefferson Tan of the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association (CETBA) in their stepladder duel, 200-181.

Dolosa secured an automatic finals berth by topping the eight-game qualifying round with 1,807 pinfalls. Rosales placed second with 1,754, followed by Tan with 1,673.

SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza finished fourth with 1,649 pinfalls, while fellow SUGBU bowler Mel Fines rounded out the top five with 1,648.

For his victory, Dolosa took home the P60,000 champion’s purse.

More than 140 bowlers from across the country participated in the tournament.

TAGS: bowling, Sugbu
