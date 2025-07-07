Mandaue City forms multi-agency task force to combat scam hubs, drug labs, and other organized crimes

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City has created a multi-agency task force to strengthen its campaign against organized criminal activities.

These include scam hubs, illegal drug laboratories, illegal gambling operations, cybersex dens, and other covert operations that pose threats to public safety and moral order.

On Monday, July 7, Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano issued Executive Order No. 2025-003, formally titled:

“An Executive Order Creating a Multi-Agency Task Force for the Suppression and Dismantling of Scam Hubs, Illegal Drug Laboratories, Illegal Gambling Operations, and Other Forms of Organized Criminal Activity in Mandaue City, and Mandating Coordination with Barangays and National Law Enforcement Agencies.”

The order officially establishes the Multi-Agency Task Force on Organized Criminal Operations, which will spearhead coordinated efforts to monitor, investigate, suppress, and dismantle various forms of criminal activities within the city.

The task force is also mandated to work closely with barangays and national law enforcement agencies. This ensures a unified and intelligence-driven approach to enforcement and operations.

The executive order underscores the urgent need to institutionalize a coordinated response to the growing number of illegal activities. These operations endanger communities, exploit vulnerable groups, and threaten the city’s economic and social stability.

According to the order, the task force will be composed of representatives from the following agencies:

Mandaue City Police Office

Bureau of Fire Protection–Mandaue City

National Bureau of Investigation–Mandaue District Office

Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit VII

Department of the Interior and Local Government–Mandaue

A Task Force Coordinator, to be appointed by the mayor, will oversee inter-agency collaboration, strategic planning, reporting, and the execution of operations.

The task force will prioritize the identification and dismantling of cybercrime fraud centers and scam hubs; illegal drug laboratories and warehouses; gambling dens; cybersex fronts and human trafficking operations.

It is also authorized to investigate other forms of syndicated criminal activity, particularly those that use digital platforms or operate covertly in residential or commercial premises.

“The existence of scam hubs, illegal drug labs, gambling dens, cybersex fronts, and other illicit activities operating covertly within private or commercial premises poses a grave threat to public safety, youth protection, moral order, and lawful economic activity in Mandaue City,” the executive order states.

“There is an urgent need to institutionalize a Multi-Agency Task Force, with the full support of barangays and city departments, to implement a coordinated, intelligence-driven response to such operations.”

The executive order draws its legal basis from several national laws, including:

The Local Government Code of 1991, which empowers LGUs to promote general welfare and maintain peace and order

The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which imposes penalties on the manufacture and distribution of illegal drugs

The Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, which addresses online fraud, cybersex, identity theft, and related crimes

It also references the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act and the Anti-Illegal Gambling Law, which holds operators, financiers, and protectors of such illicit activities criminally liable.

As part of the new policy, all 27 barangays are directed to fully cooperate with the task force. Their role includes assisting in intelligence gathering, validating reports, supporting joint operations, and participating in post-operation assessments.

Barangays that fail to cooperate without justifiable reason may be referred to the DILG-Mandaue Field Office for administrative review, in accordance with applicable laws.

