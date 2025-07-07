Mayor Ouano unveils plans for city hospital, college campus in inaugural address

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A modern city hospital and a new, permanent campus for Mandaue City College are expected to be constructed under the term of Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano.

In his inaugural address on Monday, July 7, at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, Ouano laid out a reform-oriented agenda focused on essential services, infrastructure, health, and education.

A central highlight of Ouano’s address was the construction of the first-ever 257-bed, Level II Mandaue City Hospital, which will replace the current 25-bed facility that had long been classified as an infirmary.

“No one should be denied medical care because of cost,” Ouano said, noting that despite a ₱7 billion budget last year, less than 1% was spent on hospital services. This year, even with a smaller ₱4.5 billion city budget, he promised a major realignment of priorities.

The hospital’s design and planning are being developed with the assistance of Dr. Gerry Aquino, Chief of Hospital at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

Education was identified as another key pillar of the administration. Ouano committed to building a seven-story Mandaue City College on the former Norkis Park property, ending years of temporary learning conditions in cramped rooms and tents.

“This will not just be a building; it will be a beacon of hope,” he said.

The city is also in talks with Cebu Technological University (CTU) to transfer its entire engineering department to Mandaue. If finalized, the CTU campus will rise beside the city college, creating a hub for affordable and quality higher education.

Dialysis center

Beyond health and education, Ouano outlined other top priorities. Among them is a fully equipped dialysis center, targeted for completion within six to twelve months through a public-private partnership. He also called for updating the city’s PPP Code to attract more life-saving investments.

Flood control

Flood control remains urgent. Ouano cited the city’s underutilized development funds—0% in 2024 and only 3.7% the year before—as a factor behind persistent flooding. He committed to pursuing major drainage projects along Butuanon River and Mahiga Creek, in coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways and other national agencies.

Waste management

On waste management, the mayor acknowledged the need to modernize collection and disposal systems and is exploring public-private partnership (PPP) solutions to address the growing challenge.

Other key projects include:

Restoration of public spaces such as the market, plaza, and Pajara Park

Improved street lighting, starting with major roads and expanding to interior areas

Completion of the Paknaan Sports Oval and the upgrade of the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex

Better access to medicines in barangay health centers

Support for secure land tenure and socialized housing

Ouano also emphasized the need to streamline business transactions in the city.

“No more delays. No more red tape. No more uncertainty,” he said.

He concluded his speech with a call for unity, emphasizing that real change requires collective effort.

Mayor Ouano delivered his inaugural address during the 17th Sangguniang Panlungsod session, presided over by Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede.

Present during the event were councilors Joel Seno, Fritz Villamor, Eugene Andaya, Ben Basiga, Jimmy Lumapas, Carlo Fortuna, Maline Cortes-Zafra, Jun Arcilla, Tingsol Cabahug, Jennifer Del Mar, Anjong Ouano-Icalina, Kevin Flores-Cabahug, SK President Fleuritz Gayle Jumao-as, and ABC President Dante Borabajo.

