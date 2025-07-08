Vista Land Sets the Tempo for Connected Living with ‘Synchrony’ in the Visayas Region

The pulse of progress in Visayas resonated during Synchrony: Connected Living in the Visayas Region, a premier showcase of three new residential developments by Vista Land. Designed to be a convergence of culture, connectivity, and community building, it also became a platform for Vista Land to unveil its vision for real estate in the region, one that is attuned to the shifting urban patterns and strategic growth corridors in the islands.

To learn more about Vista Land developments in the Visayas, visit www.vistaland.com.ph. Discover the latest news and offerings @CamellaOfficial.

The event brought together the Vista Land business team and partners to explore how connections among heritage, home, and human-scale planning can refine the horizons of residential living in Camella Orilla in Dumaguete City, Camella Montevia in Cebu, and Harland Place at Georgia in Iloilo.

In his welcome address, Engr. Ric Pallesco, Vista Land Group Head for South Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, highlighted the role of expanding infrastructure in facilitating the movement of people, goods, and opportunities across the region. “These road networks are foundational forces making our newest residential developments both scalable and sustainable,” he noted. “As regional economies reach their potential, Vista Land positions itself at its intersections, where accessibility meets aspiration, and where residential vision meets real-world opportunities.”

Host Vanessa Caro welcomed the attendees while the interpretive interludes by the Sidlangan Dance Company captured themes of form, flow, and function, aligned with the Vista Land ethos of creating communities in concert with their surroundings. Representatives from Vista Land Strategic Commercial Assets Division introduced a range of commercial land and space leasing opportunities in the region.

As the event drew to a close, company executives raised a ceremonial toast, a symbolic gesture of shared vision and steadfast commitment. Attendees left informed and inspired, witnessing how Vista Land continues to chart the course of Philippine real estate, one region, one road, and one community at a time.

Rooted in place, reaching in purpose

The highlight of Synchrony was the presentation of three residential developments across Dumaguete City, Cebu, and Iloilo, each shaped by the nuances of its locale and built to respond to the evolving needs of Visayan families and communities.

With direct access to the Dumaguete North Road and a short distance from the downtown area through the Bacolod Economic Highway and Sibulan Airport, Camella Orilla is where the serenity of nature meets the sanctuary of a built environment. The community invites residents to enjoy a laid-back lifestyle without compromising on modern conveniences, tailored for Overseas Filipinos and seasoned retirees seeking a restful yet rewarding pace of life.

Along the sloping ridges in eastern Cebu, Camella Montevia in Talamban presents a haven within reach of South Road Properties (SRP). Combining calm and connectivity, the residential neighborhood offers premium residential living with access to educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and economic centers, making it ideal for growing families.

Within Georgia, the biggest lifestyle destination in Iloilo, Harland Place in Savannah will rise, an enclave of themed residential developments built for professionals advancing in their careers. With construction on the Iloilo-Capiz-Aklan Expressway underway and the Iloilo International Airport continuing to expand its reach, the province is rapidly becoming a vital gateway not only within Visayas but also to the entire country.

Pioneering excellence in property development

As the holding company of the residential ventures of Vista Group, Vista Land is primarily engaged in developing master planned communities, horizontal properties, and vertical residences in the Philippines’ key growth areas.

Filipinos deserve the best—this driving belief has been integral to Vista Land and its day-to-day operations and is the secret to its success. Creating better, more expansive, and globally oriented offerings and experiences for its residents while delivering excellent long-term investment growth for its stakeholders has always been the driving force behind the conglomerate’s continuous evolution.

