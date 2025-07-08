LTO suspends license of content creator using phone while driving

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has suspended the license of a content creator who recorded himself using his cellphone while driving a Porsche sports car on a highway.

In a statement on Saturday, LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II noted that the driver of the sports car was apparently creating content for social media while driving.

Mendoza underscored that the driver’s action was “a clear violation of road safety rules.”

“We already suspended the driver’s license of the identified driver for 90 days pending the result of the investigation,” Mendoza said.

According to the show cause order, which was signed by LTO-Intelligence and Investigation Division chief Renante Melitante, the driver is liable for at least three charges. These are reckless driving, violation of the Anti-Distracted Driving Act (Sec. 4 of R.A. No. 10913) and being an Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle (Sec. 27 (a) of R.A. No. 4136).

“The last violation has a maximum penalty of revocation of driver’s license,” the LTO noted.

Both the registered owner and the driver were summoned before the LTO Central Office and asked to submit an explanation as to why they should not be held administratively liable.

The Porsche sports car used was also placed under alarm, aside from the suspension of the driver’s license.

“No matter what type of vehicle is being driven, we must still learn to obey traffic laws. If the driver is indeed a content creator, then there is this responsibility for him to set a good example to his followers,” said Mendoza.

