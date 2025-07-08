Dauis town wins 2025 Boholana iconic costume competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The creative design from the Municipality of Dauis won in this year’s Boholana, the iconic costume competition.

The“Asuncion de Dauis Faithfuls” costume by Niño Rey Yugeng was named this year’s Best Design winner and Best in Photography.

Yugeng’s creation, that was worn by Miss Dauis candidate Jacky Fe Tahakim Melencion, was in honor of the town’s patron saint, the Our Lady of the Assumption.

First place and Best Videography honors went to “Abundayon Talibon” of Talibon town while “Hiyas Ng Panglao” of Panglao town won second place.

The top three winners of the design contest, selected by fashion photographer Garel Sison, creative director Josei Cuizon, and designer King Rosales, received cash prizes of P50,000, P40,000, and P30,000 respectively.

Now on its fourth year, the Boholana competition was one of the highlights of Miss Bohol 2025. It showcased the history, culture and heritage of the 14 different participating towns through the creativity of their designers during the Boholana competition held on July 5 at the Inabanga Cultural Center.

The other participants were from Tagbilaran City and Mabini, Jagna, Duero, Talibon, Anda, Valencia, Ubay, Buenavista, Getafe, and Guindulman towns.

Miss Bohol 2025

In an advisory, the Bohol Provincial Government said that the scores obtained by the candidates in the Boholana competition will account for ten percent of their total score during the Miss Bohol 2025 coronation night scheduled on July 19 at the Bohol Wisdom School Gymnasium, Tagbilaran City.

During her message, Bohol 2nd District Rep. Maria Vanessa Aumentado, who is also the Honorary Chairwoman of the Miss Bohol pageant, expressed gratitude to all the creatives and the significant individuals who participated in the competition and recognized the local government units’ efforts for their unwavering support.

Also present during the competition were Gov. Aris Aumentado, provincial board members, and local government officials, among others.