BOPK not worried over 17th Council setup — Mayor Archival

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. said he will respect whatever composition the incoming Cebu City Council agrees upon during its inaugural session on Tuesday, July 8.

Archival said he has no concerns whether or not his party ends up in the minority, or over possible political alignments that may sideline Bando Osmeña–Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), saying the renewed energy shown by council members is already “a gift” to the public.

“For me, as you can see, their presence alone is already a gift to the Cebuanos. Before, only three or five would join, but now, perfect attendance. They are enthusiastic,” Archival told reporters in an interview on July 7.

READ:

Cebu City Council ends 16th term with unity, pride

Kusug-Barug alliance may be rekindled in 17th Cebu City Council

He added that he sees no problem with committee assignments, regardless of who ends up as majority or minority.

“Walay problema ang mga committees. These are responsibilities that they are expected to do. And I don’t think BOPK won’t be given any committee roles,” Archival said.

Inaugural session to define new Council power blocs

The 17th Sangguniang Panlungsod convenes its first session on Tuesday, during which the council is expected to elect its Majority Floor Leader, Minority Floor Leader, and committee chairpersons.

The city council’s composition is currently evenly split among three parties: six members from BOPK, six from Partido Barug, and six from Kusug. This balance of power has sparked political negotiations in recent weeks, particularly with talks of a potential Kusug-Barug alliance that could create a working majority bloc.

Former mayor and Kusug leader Raymond Alvin Garcia confirmed that discussions remain open ahead of the reorganization, with councilors from all sides weighing options.

Garcia earlier said some realignments were “natural” and that councilors should be free to decide independently of the mayor’s office.

Partido Barug founder and former mayor Michael Rama also said the party is open to alliances if it serves public interest.

“There is no such thing as an alliance until there is paper being signed,” Rama said.

Osmeña: No need for council support to govern

Meanwhile, Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña played down concerns over whether BOPK will gain majority control, asserting that the administration can still push its agenda regardless.

“No. Why should it be?” Osmeña said in a separate interview on Monday. “I want to file cases against [corrupt groups]. Do I need the council’s resolution for that? No. I want to change the garbage system. Do I need to pass an ordinance? No.”

“This is an SRP [project]. It’s a multi-billion project. There was no ordinance for the SRP,” he added, arguing that council influence is often overstated. “That’s why I don’t believe in adding more councilors.”

READ:

Councilors weigh options as session nears

Councilor Philip Zafra of Partido Barug, a veteran legislator, earlier confirmed that he and others have been approached in efforts to form a majority bloc. But as of press time, no formal declaration has been made.

Zafra said he remains committed to serving Cebu City regardless of political alignments.

“If I’m in the majority, then I will help the administration. Our goal has always been public service,” he said. “I will not be an obstructionist. I will be fair in dealing with the issues.”

The final configuration of the council blocs will depend on how negotiations play out Tuesday. Still, Zafra noted that his party’s six-member group “cannot easily be dismissed.”

As it stands, all three parties are waiting to see how the alliances unfold in the inaugural session.

For Archival, however, the tone is one of calm confidence.

“Whatever happens tomorrow, that’s it. I will respect the council’s decision,” he said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP