Daily Gospel, July 8

This is the Daily Gospel for today, July 8, 2025, which is the Tuesday of the Fourteenth Week of Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 9, 32-38.

A demoniac who could not speak was brought to Jesus, and when the demon was driven out the mute person spoke. The crowds were amazed and said, “Nothing like this has ever been seen in Israel.”

But the Pharisees said, “He drives out demons by the prince of demons.”

Jesus went around to all the towns and villages, teaching in their synagogues, proclaiming the gospel of the kingdom, and curing every disease and illness.

At the sight of the crowds, his heart was moved with pity for them because they were troubled and abandoned, like sheep without a shepherd.

Then he said to his disciples, “The harvest is abundant but the laborers are few; so ask the master of the harvest to send out laborers for his harvest.”

Source: Dailygospel.org