‘Politics aside’: Gov, board members vow cooperation at Cebu Capitol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite coming from different political camps, Cebu’s top Capitol officials vowed to work together for the good of the province.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and the 19 members of the 17th Sangguniang Panlalawigan (Provincial Board), led by Vice Governor Glenn Anthony Soco, pledged cooperation and collaboration during the Board’s inaugural session on Monday, July 7.

It was Baricuatro’s first official meeting with the province’s legislative body, whose members are mostly allies of her predecessor, former Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.

In her speech, Baricuatro called for unity and asked the Board’s support in pushing forward her administration’s legislative agenda.

She also emphasized the need to move beyond political affiliations.

“Let us build a new Cebu Provincial Government where power is not concentrated on the Office of the Governor. Let us rise above personal and political interests and work for something bigger than all of us,” she said.

Baricuatro also laid out her key priorities, including reallocating funds from tourism to healthcare, and urged the Board to listen to constituents before crafting policies.

“The mark of a good government starts with listening to the people,” she said.

Soco, for his part, stressed the importance of integrity, independence, and public service.

“We were called to serve not as individuals, but as a collective body… We will bow to no one but the will of the people,” Soco pointed out.

“We will safeguard checks and balances while nurturing a principled and collaborative partnership with the executive.”

Unified Majority, No Minority Leader

All current Board Members, including Soco, are political allies of Garcia under 1Cebu.

As a result, this term’s legislature has no designated Minority Floor Leader.

During the session, 5th District Board Member Andrei “Red” Duterte was named Floor Leader, with 4th District Board Member Kerrie Keanne Shimura to serve as Assistant Floor Leader.

Committee Chairmanships Assigned

The Provincial Board also finalized committee chairmanships. Here is the complete list:

Barangay Affairs & Rural Development – Celestino “Tining” Martinez

Information & Communications Technology – Malcolm Sanchez

Public Works & Infrastructure – Andrei Duterte

Differently-Abled Persons – Dason Lorenz Lagon

Public Health – Stanley Caminero

Peace & Order / Drug Abuse Prevention – Alfred Francis Ouano

Laws & Review of Ordinances – Nelson Mondigo

Complaints & Investigation – Nilo Seno

Properties Management – Raymond Joseph Calderon

Agriculture & Livelihood – Cesar Baricuatro

Budget & Appropriations – Celestino Martinez

Basic Education – Raymond Joseph Calderon

Higher & Technical Education – Michael Joseph Villamor

Youth & Sports – Loren Singco

Human Rights & Labor – Antonio Bacaltos Jr.

Planning & Development – Antonio Bacaltos Jr.

Ways & Means – Michael Joseph Villamor

Tourism – Andrei Duterte

Arts & Culture – Paz Rozgoni

Women, Family & Minors – Lakambini Reluya

Commerce & Industry – Lakambini Reluya

Cooperatives – Nelson Mondigo

Accreditation – Kerrie Keanne Shimura

Senior Citizens – Julius Anthony Corominas

Ethics – Nilo Seno

Energy – Stanley Caminero

Traffic & Transportation – Julius Anthony Corominas

Waterworks & Communications – Celestino Martinez

Foreign & Local Relations – Malcolm Sanchez

Gender & Development – Andrei Duterte

