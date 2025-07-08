Kerwin Espinosa leads random drug test in Albuera, Leyte

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mayor Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa led the conduct of random drug test for Albuera, Leyte municipal officials, employees, and barangay captains.

The drug testing conducted from July 2 to 7, 2025 was part of his administration’s commitment to ensure a drug-free workplace and community.

Espinosa, during the campaign period, made a promise to rid Albuera of illegal drugs to ensure the progress of their first class municipality.

In a social media post on July 4, Espinosa also urged Albuera town residents not to hesitate to report the presence of thieves and drug suspects in their respective sitios or barangays.

“Abli ug andam mo aksyon ang atoang kapulisan. Ayaw mo kahadlok pag tug-an sa mga taw nga mamaligya ug nag sige pa sa ilang bisyo karon nga nakalingkod na ko…”

(The police is always ready to act. Do not be afraid to report people who sell and those who continue to use illegal drugs even after I assumed office.)

Partnership

Shortly after he assumed office last July 1, Espinosa met with town officials and employees and heads of the different government agencies in Albuera for the alignment of their plans.

In an advisory on Monday, July 7, the municipal government of Albuera said that Espinosa met with Police Captain Cyrus Paredes, their town’s police chief, to “strengthen the partnership between the Philippine National Police and the Local Government Unit of Albuera in promoting peace, order, and public safety in the municipality.”

Last July 4, Espinosa also conducted an inspection of their town’s Motorpool “to check the condition and functionality of municipal vehicles, including the garbage trucks, to ensure the readiness of equipment used for the permanent and efficient collection of garbage.”

Moreover, he inspected the nearby drainage systems to find means to alleviate the flooding in the area.

After he oath his oath of office on June 30, Espinosa signed his first Executive Order, “An Order Mandating the Adoption of an Open Governance Policy in the Municipality of Albuera” as proof of his “administration’s commitment to participatory, accountable, and transparent local governance from day one.”

