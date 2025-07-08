PHINMA Education students rise to the top in Nursing and Criminology 

PHINMA Education students keep reaching new heights, emerging as top performers in the 2024-2025 board licensure examinations for Nursing, Criminology, Optometry, and Pharmacy.

At PHINMA Education, access and inclusion means more than just opening our doors to students. It’s meeting students where they are and walking with them toward where they want to go. HAPPY TAN PHINMA EDUCATION PHILIPPINES COUNTRY HEAD

At the forefront are students of PHINMA University of Pangasinan, which was named the country’s #1 nursing school with a 99.16% passing rate with nine Top 10 board passers. Across the network, their peers at PHINMA Saint Jude College, Southwestern University PHINMA (SWU), and PHINMA Cagayan de Oro College delivered equally powerful results, including 100% passing rates for first-time takers.

“What makes these wins even more meaningful are the stories behind them,” said PHINMA Education Philippines Country Head Happy Tan. “Four of our top passers in nursing came from families under the government’s 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program). Their stories remind us that poverty is not a barrier to excellence. With the right support and environment, our students—regardless of background—can learn, grow, and succeed.”

At PHINMA University of Iloilo, Criminology students posted a 98% passing rate for first-time takers. In Cebu, students from SWU PHINMA earned top spots in both Optometry and Pharmacy board exams. Education graduates earned a 93% first-time taker passing rate.

In Indonesia, over 2,700 students are now building their futures at Horizon University and Kalbis University. With a 96% first-time board exam passing rate, and 100% in nursing and midwifery, these students are proving that given the opportunity, they can rise, thrive, and succeed.

International students at SWU PHINMA are also making their mark, with 88% of Nepalese and 94% of Indian students passing their medical board exams in 2025, a testament to PHINMA Education’s global reach and academic rigor.

In total, 28 graduates topped their respective boards in the Philippines this year, raising the all-time count to 203. First-time board takers achieved an 89% average passing rate, contributing to over 12,000 new graduates across the network. With employment rates of 77% in the Philippines and 86% in Indonesia, these graduates are now making their mark in their chosen fields.

“We’re proud of the results of our bare-bones, no-frills, brass-knuckles approach to learning,” added Tan. “But we’re even more committed to what comes next—ensuring no student is left behind. We want to continue opening doors for low-income students to pursue higher education and ultimately find success in life.”

Through its open admissions policy, PHINMA Education welcomes students at varying levels of academic readiness. With their persistence and the support of a comprehensive system designed for their success, students take charge of their growth—building their skills, earning top marks in board exams, and forging meaningful careers.

Among the full range of support available to students is the Hawak Kamay Scholarship, designed to ease the financial burden of earning a college degree. But support goes beyond tuition: students gain access to personalized academic coaching, career mentoring, and life guidance that help them stay on course. “At PHINMA Education, access and inclusion means more than just opening our doors to students. It’s meeting students where they are and walking with them toward where they want to go. This is why we make it our mission to support them every step of the way — from enrollment to graduation, through licensure exams, and into careers that help them and their families thrive,” said Tan.

Today, more than 160,000 students are enrolled across 10 schools in the Philippines and 2 in Indonesia, making PHINMA Education the largest private school network in Southeast Asia. It operates under PHINMA Corporation, a Filipino-owned conglomerate with strategic investments in education, housing and urban development, hospitality, and construction—all aimed at making lives better and building the nation.