CIT University and Unilab Education Partner to Equip the Workforce of the Future

Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT University) and Unilab Education, Inc. (UniEd) have formed a strategic partnership to align higher education with the demands of a rapidly evolving workforce. This collaboration aims to foster accessible, practical, and transformative learning, creating new opportunities for students, educators, and the wider community.

Under their signed Memorandum of Understanding, the institutions will collaborate on key initiatives:

Developing relevant and future-proof academic programs.

Constructing and upgrading infrastructure to foster innovation.

Advancing career development programs for both students and faculty.

Launching collaborative projects in research, extension, and production.

“This partnership brings to life a shared vision—one where education is directly connected to opportunity,” said Engr. Bernard Nicolas E. Villamor, President of CIT University. “By working with Unilab Education, we bridge the gap between learning and labor, empowering our students with the mindset, skills, and adaptability they need to thrive not just in today’s market, but in tomorrow’s world.”

Atty. Jose Maria Ochave, President of Unilab Education, underscored the partnership’s value, stating, “Through this partnership, we stay true to UniEd’s focus on skills readiness, acknowledging that education is a significant investment that must lead to rewarding careers. Our aim is to create a skills-based learning ecosystem that directly links education to employment, empowering students with the practical competencies needed for a rapidly evolving workforce, and ensuring education serves as a ladder for social and economic mobility.”

This partnership addresses a national need for competent talent in shifting employment landscapes, especially in technology and healthcare. In the medical field, it is vital for ensuring skilled professionals, which directly impacts patient care and public health outcomes. CIT University, known for engineering and technology, has expanded its health sciences programs, including Nursing, Pharmacy, and Medical Technology, demonstrating its commitment to producing graduates for high-demand fields.

For Unilab and other industry partners, this collaboration secures a pipeline of motivated, well-trained talent capable of rapid growth in innovation-driven environments. It facilitates industry-academe collaboration to shape future employees for long-term growth, leadership, and impact, supporting Unilab’s broader vision of improving healthcare access.

As the education arm of the Filipino-owned Unilab Group, UniEd aims to enable social mobility through quality education. They partner with leading institutions in education and industry—locally and globally—to create meaningful job and career pathways in allied health and STEM.

Together, CIT University and UniEd affirm that education should transform, not just inform, laying the groundwork for a generation of equipped, empowered, and future-ready graduates.