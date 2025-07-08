New LPA forms outside PAR – Pagasa
MANILA, Philippines — A new low-pressure area (LPA) developed outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday morning, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
In a Facebook post, Pagasa said as of 8 a.m., the LPA was located 1,935 kilometers east of Extreme Northern Luzon.
The weather bureau added that the LPA “has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.”
Meanwhile, Pagasa earlier reported that the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, is expected to bring rain across the country on Tuesday.
ALSO READ:
Typhoon Bising re-enters PAR; Signal No. 1 up in Batanes
Habagat will continue to bring rains in Cebu
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.