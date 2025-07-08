cdn mobile

New LPA forms outside PAR – Pagasa

By: Mary Joy Salcedo - Inquirer.net | July 08,2025 - 12:40 PM

New LPA monitored outside PAR – Pagasa

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a new low-pressure area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday, July 8. (Photo: Pagasa/FB)

MANILA, Philippines — A new low-pressure area (LPA) developed outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday morning, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In a Facebook post, Pagasa said as of 8 a.m., the LPA was located 1,935 kilometers east of Extreme Northern Luzon.

The weather bureau added that the LPA “has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.”

Meanwhile, Pagasa earlier reported that the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, is expected to bring rain across the country on Tuesday.

ALSO READ:

Typhoon Bising re-enters PAR; Signal No. 1 up in Batanes

Habagat will continue to bring rains in Cebu

 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: LPA, Pagasa, Philippine area of responsibility (PAR)
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.