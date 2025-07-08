New LPA forms outside PAR – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — A new low-pressure area (LPA) developed outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday morning, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In a Facebook post, Pagasa said as of 8 a.m., the LPA was located 1,935 kilometers east of Extreme Northern Luzon.

The weather bureau added that the LPA “has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.”

Meanwhile, Pagasa earlier reported that the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, is expected to bring rain across the country on Tuesday.

