No more CR fees in bus terminals; Pam mulls manual ticketing

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Several changes are coming to Cebu’s major bus terminals under the administration of Gov. Pamela Baricuatro.

Effective immediately, passengers and visitors will no longer have to pay to use the comfort rooms (CRs) at the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) and Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT).

This comes after Baricuatro signed Executive Order No. 12 on Monday, July 7, directing terminal management to stop collecting CR fees.

The governor pointed to Republic Act No. 11311, which requires land transport terminals to provide basic sanitary facilities—such as toilets—free of charge, as their basis for implementing the new policy.

Until the new order took effect, passengers had to pay between P5 and P10 to use the restrooms in CSBT and CNBT, which drew public criticism during Senator Raffy Tulfo’s visit last April.

Manual ticketing

Additionally, Baricuatro is studying the possibility of reverting to a manual ticketing system.

The current “no ticket, no entry” setup, introduced in 2020, has drawn complaints from commuters over long queues at ticket booths, she said.

If the plan pushes through, passengers would be allowed to enter the waiting area and board their buses directly, reversing the current policy of requiring ticket purchase before entry.

“We will be discussing this with Topline and Mr. Loo,” Baricuatro said, referring to the companies managing ticketing and sanitary facilities at the terminals.

The governor assured that reverting to manual ticketing would unlikely have significant impact on the province’s revenue, noting that the bulk of terminal income comes from parking fees, not ticketing.

Baricuatro has yet to appoint new terminal managers for CSBT and CNBT, but said oversight of terminal operations remains a priority under her administration.

